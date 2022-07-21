NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing felony charges after police documents claim he damaged someone’s property in an apartment in Bellevue, causing $2,000 dollars worth of damage.

The break-in happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment on Hwy 70 South.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, there is cell phone video of the defendant, 20-year-old Mateo Diego, entering the apartment.

Police said the victim wasn’t home but her sister was. She was asleep and woke up to find the damage.

Diego damaged a smart TV, numerous walls, doorframes, a dining room table and a window, according to Metro police.

Police said prior to entering the apartment, Diego had been inside another apartment directly across the breezeway. Documents show two witnesses watched him leave that apartment and enter the other one.

Diego was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony vandalism, burglary, trespassing and public intoxication.