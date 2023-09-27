NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since 2008, numerous veterans from the Volunteer State have been flown to our nation’s capital through the Honor Flight program.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, a total of 29 Middle Tennessee veterans flew from Nashville to Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments and memorials.

“I’ve got a nephew that’s in the one cemetery where we’re going to see the changing of the guard,” said World War II Army veteran Bob Aldrich. “He was in the Vietnam War.”

This will be Aldrich’s first time in D.C.

“It’s very exciting,” Aldrich said. “I’ve been looking forward to it.”

Before taking flight, they were given breakfast and heard live music at their terminal. In addition, they received a send-off from the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Department of Public Safety Honor Guard and their plane traveled under two water cannons before takeoff.

Wednesday’s flight included 25 Vietnam War veterans, three Korean War veterans, and one World War II veteran.

“For the Vietnam veterans, especially, it’s a welcome home that never was,” said Rob Moreland, a board member for the Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee. “It’s very moving.”

Each Honor Flight trip costs about $20,000, but they are fully covered for the veterans through fundraising and community donations. Eligible veterans can apply for the next flight here.