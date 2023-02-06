NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials say at least 25 units were damaged in a blaze that sparked overnight at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
The fire happened around 10:17 p.m. at the Hickory Creek Apartment Homes in the 1000 block of Vultee Boulevard.
Fire officials say at least 25 units were completely damaged in the blaze; however, no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.