NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials say at least 25 units were damaged in a blaze that sparked overnight at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

The fire happened around 10:17 p.m. at the Hickory Creek Apartment Homes in the 1000 block of Vultee Boulevard.

Source: WKRN

Fire officials say at least 25 units were completely damaged in the blaze; however, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.