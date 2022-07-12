NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man is facing a felony drug offense after more than 20 pounds of marijuana were found in a suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Monday.

According to police documents, a narcotics detection K-9 alerted its handler to a suitcase from United Airlines flight #1830 from San Francisco, California. The bag was reportedly placed on carousel #9 at BNA and was claimed by Damian Turner, 20, who was identified by his Washington ID.

Damian Turner (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities stated that a search warrant was obtained for Turner’s two suitcases. Officers said they found the bag contained bed sheets concealing a total of 20 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that weighed approximately 23 pounds.

Turned was taken into custody and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute.

Just four days prior to Turner’s arrest, authorities at BNA located a total of 48 pounds of marijuana in bags that police said belonged to Demetrius Jefferys, 26, and Marcus Barnett-McClay, 42.

Those suspects also allegedly flew into the Nashville International Airport on United Airlines flight 1830 from San Francisco.