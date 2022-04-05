NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a 22-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting from early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Home Town Suites in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say, Dyquan Collins, 22, was reportedly in a physical altercation with someone when two others, including a hotel employee, tried to intervene. Those two people were shot by Collins, according to police.

The employee was hit in the thigh and the other person was grazed by a bullet in the back. Officers at the scene said the employee was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, but there have been no further updates on the victims’ conditions.

Collins fled the scene following the shooting and is still at large. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.