NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and several suspects are on the run following a shooting near Nashville International Airport.

It happened on Donelson Pike near the airport entrance.

Metro police say a 22-year-old man — later identified as Brandon McCabe of Sumner County — was found shot inside a vehicle at that location.

McCabe reportedly pulled over to assist another vehicle he owned that was being driven by someone else. The vehicle appeared to have broken down or had a mechanical issue.

Police say McCabe was shot following in the driver’s seat of his vehicle following a dispute.

Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say they are actively pursuing leads at this time. They say the victim potentially knew the suspects.

The northbound lanes of Donelson Pike will remain closed as police investigate. The southbound lanes have since reopened.