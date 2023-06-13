NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with brandishing a weapon at two people while driving along Interstate 24 in East Nashville.

The incident happened on Feb. 14, 2023 as a woman and her boyfriend were traveling on I-24 East near the Shelby Avenue exit.

Metro police reported Hunter Stanfill was driving erratically and almost hit the couple’s vehicle before he brandished a firearm. One of the victim’s took a photograph of Stanfill’s vehicle and license plate number. A week after the incident, Stanfill was reportedly identified by one of the victim’s in a photo lineup.

Stanfill was booked into the Metro jail Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000.