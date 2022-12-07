NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman’s murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.

Officials said 30-year-old Cheyenne Toineeta was found on the ground in front of a friend’s home in the 5100 block of Linbar Drive on Dec. 22, 2015. Her friend then helped her get inside.

After saying that her ribs hurt, Toineeta reportedly became unresponsive and was brought to Southern Hills Medical Center in an ambulance.

Autopsy findings showed Toineeta sustained a traumatic internal injury, Metro Police said, adding that she may have been hurt during a fight with a man several days before her death.

The $20,000 reward from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is available until June 2030, authorities said. In addition, Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in reward money.

If you have any information about Toineeta’s death, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.