NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maryland fans walked away with a win from the 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl after the Terrapins beat the Auburn Tigers 31-13.

According to Nissan Stadium, a total of 50,088 fans attended this year’s bowl game in Nashville.

“It’s the second time I’ve seen Auburn play in Music City Bowl. I watched them beat Purdue pretty badly that last time,” Robertson County resident Alex Hickman said. “Anytime they come here, I want to see them play. If I’ve got an opportunity, heck yeah, we’re going to come see them.”

Hickman attended the game with some friends from around the country, showing up to the game with homemade hats representing each team.

“The college games are always more, there’s more electricity because the fans are younger,” said Mark Cook, Hickman’s friend from Florida.

The game offered sentimental value for others, including a father and son attending a bowl game for the first time together.

“I traveled up from Auburn yesterday to Winchester to meet with my son. This is the first Auburn bowl game we’ve been able to go together,” said Gunnery Sgt. Kirk Headley. “I’ve been deployed with the Marines for the past few years, so it’s good to be back in America.”

The Benson family traveled from Montgomery County to attend the game, which offered a special opportunity for young athletes. An East Montgomery Elementary School third grader got the chance to walk out on the field as a Clarksville Jr. Pro division champion.

“It was really fun going on there. I was excited,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s mom, Brittany Benson, is passionate about her son and other youth challenging themselves through sports. She is also co-founder of a nonprofit, DreamChasers.

“It was wonderful,” she said. “He felt like he was on top of the world.”

Although the game didn’t turn out to be a win for everyone, tense moments kept fans at the edge of their seats, making the 2023 Music City Bowl an experience to remember for all.

“I told him coming up, probably the happiest I’ve ever been, today, you know? Nothing on the agenda, go to the game,” Headley said.

It’s not yet known the exact economic impact of this year’s game. However, the Music City Bowl has brought an average of $16 million to Nashville in the past.