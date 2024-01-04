NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With an average temperature of 62.9° F, 2023 was the warmest year in Nashville since records began in the 1870s. According to data from the United States and abroad, it was also the warmest year worldwide since records began.

Here in Nashville, the trend has been going on for several decades.

If you look at a list of the 20 warmest years in Nashville, you can see 11 of them have occurred since the year 2000.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Eight of those years were in the Top 10 of that list.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

To top it off, 15 of the 20 warmest years have occurred since 1990.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

However, Middle Tennessee also had a rainfall deficit in 2023, with Nashville almost a foot below normal, Clarksville almost five inches below, and Crossville over seven inches below normal.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

National Weather Service Lead Forecaster Sam Shamburger explained the impacts of this deficit.

“The biggest impact we’ve seen over the past year is we’ve gone into a pretty severe and extreme, and even exceptional drought across Middle Tennessee, especially the southern half of Middle Tennessee,” Shamburger said. “And that really kicked into gear during the summer months, and it’s continued into fall and now into the winter. This will likely cause problems for agriculture as far as feeding cattle and growing crops and things of that nature. It could also affect river levels, and possibly some local water supplies.”

Courtesy of the National Centers for Environmental Information

Shamburger also said that if we don’t break the drought, we could get back into a wildfire danger situation again, especially as we move into the windy and warmer spring months.

The good news, however, is we do have some significant rain chances coming up Friday night through Saturday and again next Monday night through Tuesday, Jan. 9.