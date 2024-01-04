NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As 2023 came to an end, crime in the Nashville and Davidson County area appeared to be about the same as the previous year in many aspects, but one rising issue continued to stand out: auto thefts.

As of Dec. 30, 2023, there had been nearly 6,000 incidences where people reported their vehicles stolen — an over 70% increase compared to 2022. Despite a decrease in burglary reports, soaring auto thefts likely played a role in the overall increase in property crime in the city last year.

That data is derived from unofficial reports in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s weekly crime initiative book. The weekly report prepared by the MNPD Crime Analysis Section provides data on all part one offenses, including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Overall, part one offenses were up about 11.3% last year, with a total of 40,659 offenses reported by Dec. 30 — the most within at least the last decade. However, the homicide rate remained about the same as 2022, and violent crime dropped only slightly at about 1.9%.

According to the MNPD, “these serious crimes” are the focus of police activity. Arson offenses in Davidson County are not included in public MNPD Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) because those offenses are investigated by the Nashville Fire Department.

Although the data is reviewed by the MNPD for accuracy and completeness, it does not reflect official counts. Below is a breakdown of the crimes that were reported in Nashville and Davidson County in 2023 and what the data shows so far.

Violent crime

Violent crime is composed of four offenses: homicide, rape, aggravated assault, and robbery. According to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, violent crimes are those offenses which involve force or threat of force.

According to unofficial reports, the rate of violent crime in Nashville and Davidson County has stayed about the same when compared to last year. The data reflects only a slight decrease at about 1.9%, with a total of 8,864 violent crimes reported by Dec. 30, 2023.

That’s only about 170 less violent crimes reported than in 2022.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The largest drop in violent crime was in the MNPD’s Hermitage precinct, where preliminary reports reflect a 10.8% decrease. Meanwhile, the police department’s South precinct saw the largest increase in violent offenses, with a 9.5% jump from 2022.

Throughout much of the year, the Madison, South and West precincts were the main areas where there was an apparent rise in violent crime. However, by the end of the year, preliminary reports show violent crime leveled off in the Madison precinct, with a 3.3% decrease from 2022.

Homicide

Unofficial reports show that the homicide rate in Nashville and Davidson County has remained unchanged, with 109 homicides reported by Dec. 30, 2023, and the same number reported by the end of 2022.

However, according to MNPD’s crime stats, it’s still a notable increase compared to just a few years ago. The data shows that 2017 was the first time Nashville had seen over 100 homicides in almost two decades.

The yearly total of homicides then dropped below 100 again in 2018 and 2019 but has been over 100 every year since 2020. Last year began with far more homicides reported in January than there had been in 2022.

For much of the first half of 2023, the homicide rate was higher than it had been in 2022, until the numbers began leveling out in July. The Midtown Hills precinct saw the largest rise in homicide last year, with a 100% increase compared to 2022.

According to preliminary reports, 12 homicides were reported in the precinct by Dec. 30, 2023, and six were reported by Dec. 30, 2022. However, that rise can be attributed to a deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School in March that resulted in the deaths of six people.

There were no new homicides reported in the Midtown Hills precinct for months afterward. The second largest increase was in the North precinct, where 24 homicides were reported last year. All other precincts either saw slight decreases or the reports matched 2022’s numbers.

However, officers in all eight police precincts included in the report responded to at least three homicides last year, with six of those precincts reporting 10 or more homicides.

The majority of reported victims were in the 18 to 34 age range. However, three victims were 65 years or older and six were 12 years or younger.

Rape

Overall, unofficial data shows the number of rapes reported in Nashville and Davidson County slightly increased from the previous year, with 521 reports made in 2022 and 540 reports made by Dec. 30, 2023.

Reports of rape had previously been decreasing since May, when rape was up about 7.2%. A large portion were reported in the MNPD’s South precinct, where preliminary reports show there was a 17.4% increase, with 135 rapes reported by the end of the year.

Aggravated assault

There were 6,903 incidences of aggravated assault reported in Nashville and Davidson County last year — an about 0.6% decrease from the 6,944 aggravated assaults reported by the end of 2022, according to unofficial reports.

The FBI’s UCR Program defines aggravated assault as an unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury. The majority of aggravated assaults have also been reported in the MNPD’s South precinct.

Robbery

The total number of robberies reported in Nashville and Davidson County dropped about 10.1% last year, according to preliminary reports. Overall, there were 1,312 reports made, which was 148 less than the number of robberies reported in 2022.

The FBI’s UCR Program defines robbery as the taking or attempting to take anything of value from a person by force or threat of force, and by putting the victim in fear.

All eight police precincts reported a decrease in robberies, with the largest decline in the North precinct, where unofficial reports show there was a 26% decrease. In specific, commercial robbery dropped significantly at about a 29.6% decrease county-wide.

In the Midtown Hills precinct, commercial robbery was down nearly 37.5% last year, with only 15 incidents reported in 2023 compared to 24 in 2022.

Property crime

Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson. According to the UCR Program, the object of theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.

Unofficial reports show property crime in Nashville and Davidson County increased by about 15.7% last year. In total, 31,795 incidents were reported compared to 27,487 incidents reported by the end of 2022 — a rise likely driven by a sizeable increase in auto theft.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The majority of property offenses were reported in the police department’s South precinct, where property crime rose by about 41.6% compared to 2022. A total of 6,632 property offenses were reported in the area compared to 4,684 in 2022.

The Central precinct is the only area where preliminary data indicates there was a decrease in property crime, at about 2.1%.

Burglary

Burglary was the offense with the largest decline in Nashville and Davidson County, with every single police precinct reporting a decrease compared to the prior year. Overall, preliminary reports show incidences of burglary dropped nearly 18.4%.

Burglary involves the unlawful entry of a home or business. In the Metro area, the largest decline was in commercial burglary. According to unofficial reports, 1,397 commercial burglaries were reported by Dec. 30, 2022, compared to just 1,112 last year.

Residential burglary also dropped 17%. The Midtown Hills precinct saw the sharpest decline in burglaries, with 581 incidents reported in 2022 and only 342 reports made by Dec. 30, 2023. That represents a 41.1% decrease.

Larceny

While burglary reports in Nashville and Davidson County sharply declined, preliminary reports reflect an about 12.1% increase in larceny. Examples of larceny are thefts of bicycles, motor vehicle parts and accessories, shoplifting or pocket-picking.

The police department’s South precinct saw the most considerable rise in larceny, with an about 31.1% increase and a total of 4,269 incidents reported by the end of 2023. The only precinct where reports of larceny decreased was the Central precinct, with an around 1.6% decline.

Auto theft

Auto theft has continued to be one of the fastest-rising crimes in Nashville and Davidson County, according to unofficial reports. In total, 5,738 auto thefts were reported last year.

That’s 3,663 more reports since July and a 74.5% increase from the 3,288 thefts reported by Dec. 30, 2022, according to the preliminary data. All eight police precincts reported an at least 14% increase in auto thefts, with most seeing a nearly 60% rise in thefts.

However, the South precinct was hit the hardest, with an overall 135.5% increase in auto thefts and 1,712 incidents reported last year compared to just 727 in 2022.