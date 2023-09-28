NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans announced registration is now open for the 2023 Junior Titans Cheerleading program for those looking to join.

Junior Cheer offers cheer and dance training for girls and boys aged 6 to 14. Participants will learn skills and choreography directly from Tennessee Titans cheerleaders, leading to a pregame performance on the field at the Sunday, Dec. 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

“We are thrilled to bring this level of coaching and mentoring to young fans through the Titans Junior Cheer program,” said Kate Guerra, Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Participating cheerleaders and dancers will have the opportunity to learn from one of the most talented cheer teams in the NFL and experience the energy and excitement of a gameday performance on the field at Nissan Stadium.”

Children of all skill levels are welcome to join the program. The $299 registration fee includes:

Junior Titans Cheerleader Uniform (Warm Up Jacket and Pants)

Set of Titans Cheer Poms

Titans Rally Towel

Junior Titans Cheerleader Bow

Junior Titans Cheerleader Bag

2023 Titans Cheerleaders Poster

Digital Video of Performance

Digital Photos of Performance

Option to purchase discounted tickets to the Colts vs. Titans game on Dec. 3

Participants will need to attend several clinics at Nissan Stadium for their pregame performance. The clinic schedule is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 27, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

To register for the Junior Titans Cheerleading program, click HERE.