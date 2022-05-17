NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music Association will be welcoming three new members to the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Tuesday, for the first time in two years an in-person ceremony took place at the Hall of Fame Rotunda announcing the 2022 inductees. The ceremony was hosted by famed-duo Brooks & Dunn.

Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley have become the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Galante was chosen in the “Non-Performer” category. “When I heard the news I was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, it was the first time in my entire career I was speechless,” said Galante in a press release. “I’m humbled, beyond honored and honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this.”

Lewis was chosen in the “Veteran Era” category. He said in a press release: “To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience.” He continued, “The little boy from Ferriday, LA listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

Whitley was chosen for the “Modern Era” category. He will be inducted posthumously. His wife, Lorrie Morgan and Grand Ole Opry star, said in a statement, “In my heart, this feels like an absolutely appropriate honor, but at the same time, I know that Keith would be painfully humbled, and even shy about accepting an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

A formal induction – the Medallion Ceremony – will be held for the trio later this fall.