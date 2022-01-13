NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Toyota Material Handling Midsouth has unveiled a new mural in North Nashville honoring the city’s material handling industry.

The nearly 2,000 square-foot mural features Tennessee symbols, including a mocking bird, the state flag, and the Nashville skyline. An estimated 250 cans of spray paint were used to complete the month-long project.

Toyota Material Handling Midsouth teamed up with Nashville muralist Never Xtinct, whose real name is Stephen Sloan, to create the mural. In addition to elements representing Tennessee, the mural also highlights the company’s Japanese roots, with a portrait of Toyota founder Sakichi Toyoda.

“We hope whoever sees the mural will feel immense pride for the city of Nashville. This area is home to thousands of hard-working people who manufacture and distribute goods. This mural is a gift to honor them,” said Shawn Jones, President of Toyota Material Handling Midsouth.

The mural is on display at 100 Fernco Drive, off of Brick Church Pike.