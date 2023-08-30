NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young man lost his life following a “targeted” Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Brick Church Pike gas station, Nashville authorities reported.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Citgo gas station on Brick Church Pike.

Officials said 20-year-old Keonta M. Brown arrived at the gas station with a friend, but while he was inside the store, individuals driving in a vehicle in the parking lot shot him.

Police reported Brown was taken by private vehicle to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

As of this writing, detectives from the Homicide Unit are still following active leads in the case, but they believe Brown was “targeted by the gunfire,” according to authorities.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation into this shooting.

If you have any information about the people involved in Tuesday afternoon’s deadly incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can stay anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.