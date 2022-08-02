NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women were stabbed at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike Tuesday morning.
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. No one has been taken into custody and no suspect description was immediately released.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.