NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two female suspects were taken into custody on Thursday during an undercover human trafficking operation in Nashville.

Metro police said an undercover officer responded to an erotic ad on an adult escort website. Ruby Stamper, 47, and Jessica Parton, 36, reportedly agreed to have a “two-girl special” and sex with the officer for $600.

When the women arrived at a Nashville hotel and received the money, officers said both were taken into custody.

MNPD then searched their vehicle and said they found 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, 4.4 grams heroin, 14 OxyContin, and 95 ecstasy pills. Police said due to a large number of narcotics recovered, they believed the drugs found were for more than personal use.

Parton and Stamper are now faced with several felony drug charges.