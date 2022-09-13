NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Trevecca Nazarene University student athletes were injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

The university did not disclose where the crash occurred but reported two members of the women’s cross country team were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims is in the Intensive Care Unit while the other is in stable condition, according to the university. Trevecca identified the students as Samantha Rosencrants and Abigail Baggott.

As of Tuesday morning, both are being treated for serious injuries.

A school spokesperson said “our thoughts and prayers are with them, their families, teammates and coaches.”

No additional information was immediately released.