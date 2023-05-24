NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville teens accused of pulling a gun on a man, beating him and stealing his car are now behind bars in Kentucky.

The alleged carjacking happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 while a restaurant worker was taking a break inside his car at 12th Avenue South, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The man told police that four teens walked up to his 2015 Chevrolet Cruz sedan and surrounded the car. One of them then pulled out a pistol and demanded his keys while the others punched him and pulled him out of the car, officials reported.

Afterward, the four teens reportedly got in and drove off. At approximately 2:49 p.m., police said the car traveled past a license plate reader at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.

The Chevrolet Cruz was next seen by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol who said it was “being driven recklessly” on I-24 near the Davidson-Robertson County line with three people inside.

The trooper pursued the car from Montgomery County into Kentucky, where the teens reportedly crashed.

The three teens were taken into custody after the crash. Police said no one was injured.

Investigators believe at least two of the three teens were involved in the original carjacking. The 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys are now facing charges for aggravated robbery. They have also been charged with offenses in Kentucky related to the pursuit.

Authorities said the two teens will be returned to Nashville in the near future. The incident and possible involvement of the third teen remain under investigation.