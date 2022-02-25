NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after a major drug bust at an Eatons Creek Road home.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said they were conducting a narcotics search warrant at the home, with Keonta Hamilton as the target suspect in the investigation. Inside the home, MNPD said they recovered 66 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of fentanyl, 239 grams of meth, 500 Percocet pills, 5,000 Xanax pills, and three guns.

Nashville drug bust, Keonta Hamilton charged. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)



Officers said Hamilton is a two-time convicted felon in both Davidson and Knox counties for felony drug offenses.

Hamilton is now faced with 10 separate charges and is being held without bond.