NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two teens who escaped from a youth facility center late Tuesday night.

Officers say the teens escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 8:40 p.m. after they reportedly gained access to a set of keys.

According to Metro police, the teens used the set of keys to unlock the door to their detention area and then climbed over a wall to leave the facility. Officials were notified of the escape about one hour later.

Officials identified Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, as the escapees. Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after he was arrested in May 2022 for carjacking.

Metro police say Chavez-Perdomo is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, is facing out of county charges, and described as six feet tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.