NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens have been charged in a February homicide that killed 23-year-old Charles Rooks, according to police.

MNPD said Demontrez Williams and Kevonte Lane, both 17, have been charged with criminal homicide.

On February 28, Rooks was discovered in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Sentra with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives believe Rooks was shot while driving down Dellway Drive towards Dickerson and crashed into another car parked in a driveway.

Police said the motive appeared to be robbery of a gun that Rooks possessed.