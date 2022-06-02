NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers have been charged with burglary and vandalism for a two-day crime spree, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The teens, aged 13 and 14, reportedly spraypainted the outside of Valor College Prep charter school May 29 and broke into and damaged the school the following day with two other individuals. Police say the teens damaged computer monitors and light fixtures inside the school.

A staff member discovered the graffiti and interior damage when reporting for work Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday. Surveillance footage showed the four teens entering the school through a window after cutting a screen Memorial Day evening.

The two teens are Antioch Middle School students, according to police.

The search for the other two teens continues.