NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested two teens after a woman was robbed in North Nashville on Monday.

Metro police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old approached the victim in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue and stole the victim’s wallet while she was unloading her car, and demanded that she hand over her belongings.

According to Metro police, the 16-year-old implied that he had a firearm in his clothes during the robbery.

Police said the two fled the scene in a white 2013 Nissan Murano with rear passenger damage that had been reported stolen on January 2 after a carjacking in East Nashville.

Metro police said during that incident, the victim attempted to pull the suspect out of the driver’s seat but was thrown to the ground. The suspect then left in the victim’s Nissan, picked up a female that was standing nearby, and fled the scene.

Police were able to spot the Nissan Monday afternoon returning to the 5th Avenue North area just hours after the North Nashville robbery.

Metro Nashville Police Department’s helicopter tracked the Nissan to the area of 27th Avenue North and Batavia Street where the teens fled but were quickly apprehended by Violent Crimes Division Detectives.

Both teens were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, and being runaway juveniles.