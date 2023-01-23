NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenage boys were taken into custody after crashing a carjacked vehicle in the Haynes Park area of Nashville Monday.

A red SUV was carjacked around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Haynes Park Drive.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the teens exchanged gunfire with the carjacking victim, who followed them in another vehicle.

The teens the crashed into a car on Kings Lane and ran away, according to Metro police.

How the teens were captured was not immediately released.