NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were arrested Wednesday before they could leave a downtown parking garage in a stolen car.

Metro police said at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to a parking garage in the 300 block of Church Street for reports of suspicious persons.

When officers arrived, they found the two teens, ages 14 and 16, inside a Kia Optima they had reportedly just stolen. When the teens saw an officer approaching in his police, they bailed from the Optima without putting it in park, causing it to roll into the police car resulting in minor damage, according to investigators.

Police said the officer quickly apprehended the 16-year-old passenger, while the 14-year-old driver was arrested by officers nearby. Both have since been booked at juvenile detention.

Three other teens who were seen entering the parking garage with the two arrested teens were also detained. Investigators said they were charged with criminal trespassing.