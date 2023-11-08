NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A coordinated effort among Metro police officers resulted in Tuesday’s arrest of two teenagers and the seizure of three stolen guns, two stolen vehicles, and a key programmer.

According to police, a man who had Dodge Charger stolen tracked his car to Creekwood Drive. The victim’s Charger was seen on surveillance footage being pushed away by the suspects from his home before they used a white Infiniti sedan to push it down the road.

Officers were reportedly able to locate the Infiniti as it was leaving an apartment complex and established it had been stolen from Central Pike on Nov. 4. It was not taken with the keys, police said.

Marcus Stanton (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A police helicopter saw three suspects parking the Infiniti in a cul-de-sac on Viking Road before walking into a wooded area on Mexico Drive. Detectives and K-9 unit officers were able to take two of the three suspects into custody after a brief foot chase.

One firearm was recovered inside the Infiniti, and two were recovered during the pursuits. All three guns were stolen, according to police.

Marcus Stanton, 18, was charged with two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of theft of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives recovered a key programmer from his person with his name written on it.

A half pound of marijuana was recovered from a 17-year-old suspect. He was charged in juvenile court with two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of theft of a firearm, three counts of juvenile handgun possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The stolen Charger was also recovered on Creekwood Drive following the incident.