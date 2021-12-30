NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were arrested Thursday morning for carrying a gun on school property.

Metro police say John Overton High School on Franklin Pike was hosting a basketball tournament and school was not in session. A school principal was told there were two young men armed with a gun.

The principal told an off-duty MNPD officer who saw the teens, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Duke and a 16-year-old boy, get into a gray car in the school parking lot. The officer went to talk to the teens and during the conversation, the officer immediately noticed a ziploc bag of marijuana in plain view inside the car.

Jonathan Duke (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the officer asked if any weapons were in the car, Duke, who was in the driver seat, said there was a gun under the passenger seat.

Duke and the 16-year-old were taken into custody and were both charged with carrying a weapon onto school property and marijuana possession.

Neither teen attends John Overton High.