NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were arrested Thursday morning for carrying a gun on school property.
Metro police say John Overton High School on Franklin Pike was hosting a basketball tournament and school was not in session. A school principal was told there were two young men armed with a gun.
The principal told an off-duty MNPD officer who saw the teens, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Duke and a 16-year-old boy, get into a gray car in the school parking lot. The officer went to talk to the teens and during the conversation, the officer immediately noticed a ziploc bag of marijuana in plain view inside the car.
When the officer asked if any weapons were in the car, Duke, who was in the driver seat, said there was a gun under the passenger seat.
Duke and the 16-year-old were taken into custody and were both charged with carrying a weapon onto school property and marijuana possession.
Neither teen attends John Overton High.