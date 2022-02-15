NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Clarksville teens were arrested in Nashville following a suspected armed robbery on Edmondson Pike Monday night.

According to Metro Police, a witness reported seeing a 16 and 17-year-old commit the suspected robbery before they drove off in a gray Honda Insight.

The car was later spotted by detectives on Harding Place. Detectives blocked the vehicle in a parking lot when the two teens fled on foot.

After the two were apprehended, officers found a short-barrel AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun inside the Honda.

The teens were charged with evading arrest, theft of a vehicle, and juvenile handgun possession.

The 16-year-old, Damarrian Kelly, was transferred to Montgomery County in connection with a pending homicide case in Clarksville.