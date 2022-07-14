NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening following a shooting in Nashville.

It happened in the area of the 1500 block of Charlotte Pike before 6 p.m.

Metro police are currently investigating at the scene.

Details are limited at this point, but the two victims are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene told News 2 there was a crashed car nearby at 14th Avenue and Capitol Point. There were also gun casings found down the road on Capitol Point from that crash scene.

At this time, it is unclear if the crash and shooting are related.