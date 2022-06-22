NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman were critically injured after being stabbed in Donelson.

Metro police say the victims were stabbed just before 5 p.m. at a homeless camp in the woods adjacent to the I-40 West/Donelson Pike entrance ramp. Officers on scene rushed the victims to the hospital in two patrol cars. Although badly injured, the victims are expected to survive.

The suspect in the stabbing fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed near a restaurant on Elm Hill Pike before carjacking a couple.

Donelson stabbing (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Donelson stabbing (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Donelson stabbing (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An MNPD detective along with a helicopter from the Tennessee Highway Patrol pursued the suspect. He later abandoned the carjacked SUV and was taken into custody on the grounds of DuPont Tyler School.