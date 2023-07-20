NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified two suspects who are sought in connection with a deadly Fourth of July.

Police said Raceme Crutcher, 21, and Jaylin Brown, 17, are wanted for the murder of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda at an apartment complex on Dellway Villa Road.

An arrest warrant charging Crutcher with criminal homicide has been issued, while a Juvenile Court arrest order charging Brown with criminal homicide is also outstanding, according to investigators.

Raceme Crutcher (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Crutcher and Brown were identified as the suspects after detectives reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses and community members. Police said the motive is believed to be connected with an ongoing dispute between the suspects and Malanda.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crutcher and Brown are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.