NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two shoplifting suspects accused of stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from The Luxury Label consignment shop.

According to police, the man and woman went into the store located in the 2100 block of Crestmoor Road and appeared to be browsing when they took the items, including a Hermes Birkin handbag, a Hubolt men’s watch, and a Versace silk shirt.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers can 615-742-7463.