NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two people after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Kroger on Monroe Street in Germantown.

Police said at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a man was in the store parking lot when a black GMC SUV pulled up to him. The suspect in the SUV reportedly shot at the man with a rifle, while the man used a pistol and shot back at the SUV.

The SUV then drove away, possibly toward the interstate, and the man also ran from the scene, according to police.

Detectives found shell casings at the scene from the rifle and pistol. Police said no shots were fired inside the store and no bullets entered the store.

Suspect SUV (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators determined the man walked to the Kroger from a nearby apartment complex. Efforts to identify both shooters are underway.