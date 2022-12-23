NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pike. Two people were reportedly shot and taken to Centennial Medical Center by private vehicle.
Police are not sure what started the incident.
The suspect is not in custody and no other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.