NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people — one of whom reportedly led Nashville authorities on a pursuit in a car containing lots of ammo — were taken into custody Wednesday for multiple charges related to vehicle burglaries.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Central Precinct sergeant notified Vehicle Crimes detectives about a black Chrysler 200 involved in at least five auto burglaries that took place earlier in the day at a parking garage in the 1000 block of Church Street and nearby in the 100 block of Platform Way North.

Officials said investigators found the suspect vehicle — which had been confirmed stolen — at Apple Annie’s motel in the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike.

Police said they took 21-year-old Kiara Smith into custody after she entered a room at the motel, where law enforcement recovered two vehicle programmers and a purse belonging to one of the auto burglary victims.

According to authorities, Smith has been charged with multiple counts of auto burglary, vehicle theft, and key fob possession with intent to commit theft. She is being held on a $148,000 bond.

Earlier in the investigation, Metro police said they linked 22-year-old Monte Simpson to Smith. However, when detectives tried to stop Simpson — who was driving an Infiniti sedan with a license plate registered to a Dodge Charger — he allegedly fled.

Officials said a police helicopter pilot followed Simpson, who drove to the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace, where he was taken into custody. In addition, law enforcement recovered 20 firearm magazines, two Glock boxes, three weapon lights, and seven key fobs from the sedan.

Simpson was not only charged with evading arrest and improper vehicle registration, but he also had four outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, and evading arrest, police reported. He is being held on a $111,000 bond.