NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two pedestrians were hit and killed in separate incidents in Nashville Thursday night.

The first crash happened at approximately 7:12 p.m. in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Metro police reported a 62-year-old Nashville woman was killed when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra sedan as she crossed the road from east to west. Her attempt to cross was not near an intersection or crosswalk.

Investigators believe the Hyundai and a Toyota 4-Runner SUV were traveling next to each other in the southbound lanes when the Toyota began slowing down as the driver saw the woman crossing the street.

It is possible the Toyota obstructed the Hyundai driver from seeing the pedestrian in the roadway, according to Metro police. There was no indication of impairment of the Hyundai’s 28-year-old driver, who resides in Nashville and no charges were filed. The victim’s identity was not released.

The second crash happened at approximately 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette and Claiborne streets.

Metro police reported Bobby Jennings, 67, of Nashville, was killed when he was struck by a Ford Taurus as he crossed Lafayette Street from south to north inside of a crosswalk.

Investigators believe the Taurus was traveling west on Lafayette Street.

The 70-year-old driver, who lives in Nashville, told officers she did not remember seeing the traffic light at the intersection, according to Metro police.

Officers will be checking cameras in the area in an attempt to determine the color of the traffic light as the car approached. The preliminary contributing factor in this collision appears at present to be the driver’s failure to yield to the pedestrian. No charges have been filed.