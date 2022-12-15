NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were hurt following crashes on Lebanon Pike Wednesday evening.

The crashes happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 4100 block of Lebanon Pike.

Police say two pedestrians were crossing the road and were hit by two vehicles.

One of the pedestrians was taken to Summit Hospital with critical injuries. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

There is no word on any charges in connection with these crashes.

Police say both of the drivers remained at the scene.