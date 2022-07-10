NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed an additional two cases of monkeypox in Davidson County, bringing the county total to three.

This comes after MPHD announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county on Thursday.

MPHD says the two new cases are not connected to each other or to the first case. The health department’s team has spoken with each new case, advising them on isolation procedures and working with them to determine any appropriate treatment options. Their symptoms will be monitored as they continue their isolation.

MPHD says confirmatory testing from the CDC is pending for all three cases. Their case investigation team is working to identify any potential contacts and will let them know of any appropriate potential treatment options.

According to the CDC, monkeypox can spread from person to person through a variety of ways.

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact

Touching items like clothing or lines that previously were used by an infected person

For more resources on monkeypox, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s monkeypox page, the CDC monkeypox page or the CDC guidance for health care professionals.