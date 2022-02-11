NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens were taken into custody Thursday night after police said they were found in a car with drugs and stolen guns.

According to a warrant, an apartment manager called police on two men sitting in a car on Scruggs Lane due to recent crimes in the area. Police said when they approached the car, they could smell marijuana.



De’Quantay Clemmons (left) and Jerry Johnson (right) were arrested Thursday night after police said they found two stolen guns and marijuana in their car. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The driver, De’Quantay Clemmons, 18, and passenger Jerry Johnson, 18, were reportedly asked to get out of the vehicle. Police then said they spotted a gun on both the floorboard of the passenger and driver’s side. When officers ran a check of the firearms, they both allegedly came back as stolen. The warrant said Johnson told officers he had purchased the handgun a few days prior from a stranger who approached him on the street.

Officers said they also recovered 4.9 grams of marijuana and a digital scale found in the center console of the car. Both teens were arrested and charged shortly after.

Johnson and Clemmons were released early Friday morning after making bail.