NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two polling locations in West Nashville briefly lost power Thursday, according to Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts.

Bellevue Middle School and Bellevue Library lost power Thursday, as Davidson County voters headed to the polls for the Metro General Election Runoffs. However, both locations were still able to allow voting to take place through battery back-ups on the machines.

According to Nashville Electric Service, the outages were caused by breaker issues at around 10:23 a.m., but repairs were made and both locations were back online by 12:46 p.m.

There were no other issues reported.