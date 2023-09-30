NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people are in custody following two separate incidents involving ambulances that were stolen on Saturday while Nashville first responders were handling medical calls.

According to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD), somebody stole Medic 28 from TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, drove it into Wilson County, and then fled back to Davidson County.

“Multiple law enforcement officers pursued the individual, and officers took decisive measures to stop the ambulance,” fire officials stated.

Just before noon on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Mt. Juliet Police Department (MJPD) said it was notified by Nashville authorities about the ambulance stolen from Hermitage. Since the ambulance was being tracked via GPS, that information was shared with Mt. Juliet officers, who found the ambulance off of Central Pike.

Police said they deployed a spike system, which deflated some tires, but the suspect continued to flee, so the chase proceeded until it reached Stewarts Ferry Pike near Hickory Hill Court, where the suspect tried to run away from the disabled ambulance. However, officers quickly took him into custody.

While the suspect was evading officers at the Mt. Juliet Road overpass, authorities said he “purposely struck two cars,” which led to one person being hospitalized with minor injuries.

In addition, a Mt. Juliet officer who helped apprehend the suspect injured their arm, so they were taken to the hospital for treatment, but they have since been released, according to police.

MJPD said its officers and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officers were involved in catching 45-year-old Gary Mabry of Mt. Juliet. Even though Mabry was charged in Wilson County for crimes related to the pursuit, he is reportedly in MNPD’s custody.

The NFD thanked members of the MNPD and the MJPD for their work to track down and arrest the suspect.

In a separate incident, fire officials reported that Medic 29 was responding to a medical call in the 500 block of Ben Allen Road when someone drove off in the ambulance and crashed into Engine 15, which was assigned to the same call.

There is no word on the identity of the person involved in the second ambulance theft or the potential charges against them.

According to NFD, both incidents are still under investigation, but no Nashville first responders were injured, both ambulances were recovered, and the suspects were arrested.

“The NFD takes these incidents seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety of its personnel and the public,” fire officials said in a Saturday afternoon statement. “The department is working closely with law enforcement to investigate these incidents and take appropriate action.”

“We are grateful for the quick response and collaboration of law enforcement in both incidents,” added Chief William Swann. “The safety of our personnel and the public is our top priority.”

The NFD urges community members to respect emergency vehicles and personnel. You are also asked to report any suspicious activity involving emergency vehicles immediately.