NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash outside of the police precinct in East Nashville reportedly left two people dead and an officer injured.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:24 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 about the fatal collision outside the East Precinct on Trinity Lane.

According to officials, the crash involved two vehicles — a Ford Mustang with two males inside, and a pickup truck driven by an off-duty officer leaving the precinct.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said the people inside the Mustang are dead while the officer sustained non-critical injuries.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation into this incident.