NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two men who stole construction items from a home on North 9th Street in East Nashville.

Police say the two men were seen on home surveillance video rummaging around the homeowner’s back porch at around 5 a.m. Thursday. The home was being renovated.

The suspects took two large spools of cable and conduit hose.

One suspect is about six feet tall and has long blonde hair in a bun. He appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s. The second suspect is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has short brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes them from the attached surveillance video or photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.