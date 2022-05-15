NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning in South Nashville.

Preliminary investigation shows that a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of McCall Street when it struck a Nissan Sentra that was backing out of a driveway. According to Metro police, the GMC pick-up went off the roadway and struck a utility pole killing the 27-year-old driver and his 26-year-old male passenger.

Officials say the 18-year-old driver of the Nissan and her 16-year-old passenger were both transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Efforts are being made to notify the victim’s families in Mexico. Metro police said no signs of impairment were found at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.