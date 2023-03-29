NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old man faces attempted criminal homicide charges after an argument resulted in a shooting early Tuesday morning in East Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hart Lane just after 2:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

An affidavit states that once officers arrived on scene, they located three men. Two of the men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say one of the men appeared to have been shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

According to court records, when officers arrived on scene, 23-year-old Justin Wakefield admitted that he was the shooter.

During an interview, Wakefield told officers that he and the two other men were driving around when an argument ensued between him and the driver. Wakefield told officers he exited the vehicle once they arrived to the 1000 block of Hart Lane.

An arrest affidavit says the two men attempted to get to Wakefield back in the vehicle, but he refused. That’s when the driver allegedly punched Wakefield in the face, which resulted in Wakefield pulling out a handgun and shooting the man multiple times.

Wakefield was charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – both are felony charges.

He remains in the Metro Jail on a $525,000 bond.