NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been indicted by a Davidson County grand jury for murdering a Goodlettsville man inside his home during an attempted robbery in April 2021.

Felix Baker and Willie Anthony, both 52 years old, were charged with first degree murder. Baker was taken into custody Wednesday, and Anthony was arrested Thursday morning.

Thomas Cliburn III, 34, was found dead inside his home on Canton Court by his girlfriend, according to police.

News 2 has spoken with Cliburn III’s family multiple times throughout the year and five months they’ve been waiting for answers.

Felix Baker (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Willie Anthony Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

“Everybody loved him in the family and wanted nothing but the best for him, and for this to happen has been a hard thing for the family,” Thomas Cliburn Jr., Cliburn III’s father said.

“It’s bittersweet,” Cliburn Jr. said of the indictments. “I know it’s not going to bring him back, but I want justice for him.”

Cliburn Jr. wants to see those who are responsible held fully accountable.

Thomas Cliburn III (Source: Cliburn Family)

“I have no remorse for them. I’m sorry, I know that’s not the Christian thing, but it’s tough,” he said. “I hope this is the person or persons that did do it, and if it comes to a conviction I want the maximum, because they didn’t give him a chance at anything.”

Baker and Anthony are both being held at the Davidson County Jail. Baker is awaiting a bond hearing. Anthony has additional charges pending and is being held for DNA testing.