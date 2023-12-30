NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men who allegedly ran away from a deadly crash are facing multiple charges after police said they found guns and drugs.

The crash, which had a portion of the roadway closed for several hours, happened at approximately 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Briley Parkway on Friday, Dec. 29.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, flipped several times and came to final stop over a fence in the backyard of a home on Cabin Hill Road.

Authorities reported three people were inside the Infiniti when the crash occurred. One of the occupants — identified as 23-year-old Marqueze Boyd — was killed in the crash.

The 23-year-old was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died. The Medical Examiner’s Office said he suffered from a head injury as a result of the crash.

Two other occupants inside the vehicle — identified as 20-year-old Terrel Butler and 22-year-old Kiyahn Woods — fled from the scene after the crash, officials said.

According to Metro police, Butler and Woods were later found by a shed behind a home on Cabin Hill Road.

Underneath the shed, officers said they found a backpack which contained a large quantity of marijuana, a pistol, cash and clothes. An AR-style pistol and more marijuana were also recovered from the Infiniti, police said.

Both men were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were evaluated and interviewed by detectives.

During an interview, detectives said Butler, who is believed to have been the driver of the Infiniti, admitted ownership of the backpack.

Both men will be booked for possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and felony weapon possession after their release from the hospital, authorities reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Metro police said additional charges related to the crash are pending.