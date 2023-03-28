NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were critically injured in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in East Nashville.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hart Lane.
At the scene, officers found a vehicle in a lane of traffic and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to officers at the scene.
Both men were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Their current status remains unknown.
Hart Lane was closed early Tuesday morning as officers worked the scene. The roadway has since reopened.
Officers at the scene told a News 2 crew that one person has been detained, and officials are working to determine how they may have been involved.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.