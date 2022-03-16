NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been indicted on second degree murder charges regarding two unrelated fentanyl overdose deaths.

Metro police say William Young overdosed on Feb. 5, 2021. Young was a self-employed contractor and was found dead at his home in South Nashville. The Medical Examiner later ruled his cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl.

Investigators later determined 35-year-old Victor Scruggs sold Young heroin and methamphetamine that was allegedly laced with fentanyl on the same day Young died.

In addition to the second degree murder charge, Scruggs faces unrelated federal and state drug and weapons charges.

The second case is in regard to the fentanyl-related death of 22-year-old Mily Bolon.

Bolon, the mother of a 4-year-old son, lived with her family in South Nashville. She was found dead in her bedroom on the morning of Nov. 13, 2020. The Medical Examiner also ruled the cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl.

The investigation revealed Almurtaza Al Zerkani, 28, of Smyrna, sold Bolon pills that resembled oxycodone, but instead allegedly contained fentanyl and were not produced by a legitimate pharmaceutical company.

Al Zerkani is jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT). The resource is free and confidential and is designed to help find drug and alcohol treatment for those who are at risk of an overdose. To make a referral or learn more about this resource, call 615-687-1701.